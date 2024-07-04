Marketplace.
Nanshy Flawless Complexion Kit White

£19.95

Introducing our Flawless Complexion Kit White– a curated ensemble of essential tools packaged in a chic transparent cosmetic pouch. This comprehensive kit includes a versatile makeup sponge, a plush powder puff, a flawless foundation brush, and a precision concealer brush – everything you need for achieving a flawless complexion.

Our premium makeup sponge seamlessly blends liquid and cream products for a natural, airbrushed finish. The plush powder puff is perfect for setting makeup or applying finishing powder with a luxuriously soft touch. The flawless foundation brush features precision bristles, ensuring smooth and even application, while the small concealer brush allows for targeted coverage of blemishes or imperfections.

This set is neatly organized in a transparent cosmetic pouch, adding a touch of sophistication to your beauty routine. Compact and travel-friendly, it's your go-to companion for on-the-go touch-ups or daily use.

Elevate your makeup experience with the Flawless Complexion Kit White– an all-in-one solution for a professional and polished look, housed in a stylish pouch for convenience and portability.

Including:

Flawless Foundation Pearlescent White

Concealer Brush - Shader Pearlescent White

Powder Puff Duo – Mini and Large

Drop of Finesse Makeup Blending Sponge

Clear Makeup Pouch White

