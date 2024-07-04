Nanshy Makeup Brush Belt (empty)

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Your brushes can now travel in style with Nanshy's sleek makeup brush belt. Made from 1680d nylon fabric, this waterproof and mildew resistant belt protects your brushes against ultraviolet rays. With a multitude of different-sized pockets, it can fit between 10 large brushes and 14 smaller brushes, along with 4 large pockets for other items. The protective flap ensures your brushes stay safe and clean when not in use. Easy to clean, simply wipe off with a tissue or wet wipes. The XL adjustable belt fits waist sizes up to 120cm (48 inches), making it perfect for makeup artists on the go.

Your brushes can now travel in style with Nanshy's sleek makeup brush belt. Made from 1680d nylon fabric, this waterproof and mildew resistant belt protects your brushes against ultraviolet rays. With a multitude of different-sized pockets, it can fit between 10 large brushes and 14 smaller brushes, along with 4 large pockets for other items. The protective flap ensures your brushes stay safe and clean when not in use. Easy to clean, simply wipe off with a tissue or wet wipes. The XL adjustable belt fits waist sizes up to 120cm (48 inches), making it perfect for makeup artists on the go.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.