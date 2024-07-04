Marketplace.
image 1 of Nanshy Makeup Brush Belt (empty)
image 1 of Nanshy Makeup Brush Belt (empty)image 2 of Nanshy Makeup Brush Belt (empty)image 3 of Nanshy Makeup Brush Belt (empty)image 4 of Nanshy Makeup Brush Belt (empty)image 5 of Nanshy Makeup Brush Belt (empty)

Nanshy Makeup Brush Belt (empty)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Nanshy Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£20.95

£20.95/each

Nanshy Makeup Brush Belt (empty)
Your brushes can now travel in style with Nanshy's sleek makeup brush belt. Made from 1680d nylon fabric, this waterproof and mildew resistant belt protects your brushes against ultraviolet rays. With a multitude of different-sized pockets, it can fit between 10 large brushes and 14 smaller brushes, along with 4 large pockets for other items. The protective flap ensures your brushes stay safe and clean when not in use. Easy to clean, simply wipe off with a tissue or wet wipes. The XL adjustable belt fits waist sizes up to 120cm (48 inches), making it perfect for makeup artists on the go.
- Made from 1680d nylon fabric for durability

View all Makeup & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here