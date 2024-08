Nanshy Face Sculpting Makeup Brush

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Elevate your makeup game with the Nanshy Cruelty-Free Contouring Brush. This must-have tool is ideal for both professional artists and at-home enthusiasts, making makeup contouring a breeze. The vegan-approved synthetic Taklon bristles are cruelty-free, non-porous, and resistant to bacteria and dead skin cells. Each brush is handcrafted with precision for a long lifetime, featuring a wooden handle with waterproof paint and a metallic finish for a touch of elegance. The robust ferrule is bend and scratch-resistant, ensuring durability with the Nanshy logo engraved for authenticity.

Elevate your makeup game with the Nanshy Cruelty-Free Contouring Brush. This must-have tool is ideal for both professional artists and at-home enthusiasts, making makeup contouring a breeze. The vegan-approved synthetic Taklon bristles are cruelty-free, non-porous, and resistant to bacteria and dead skin cells. Each brush is handcrafted with precision for a long lifetime, featuring a wooden handle with waterproof paint and a metallic finish for a touch of elegance. The robust ferrule is bend and scratch-resistant, ensuring durability with the Nanshy logo engraved for authenticity.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.