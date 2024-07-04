Nanshy Large Clear Makeup Kit Bag

Struggling to find the product you need quickly on the set? With Nanshy's see-through Makeup Kit Bag, you can easily locate the right item at the right time. This heavy-duty vinyl bag is weatherproof and rain resistant, making it perfect for on-the-go beauty professionals. The bag features 8 exterior pockets, a large storage area in the centre, an adjustable/removable shoulder strap, and a heavy-duty handle for easy carrying. Specifications and Features: - Made from transparent, easy-to-clean, heavy-duty vinyl - Weatherproof and rain resistant - Adjustable/removable shoulder strap and heavy-duty handle - 8 exterior pockets + large storage area in the centre - Dimensions: 40cm Width x 20cm depth x 28cm height Stay organised and efficient with Nanshy's Makeup Kit Bag, a must-have for professional makeup artists on the move. Keep your beauty essentials easily accessible and secure while showcasing your commitment to cruelty-free beauty tools. Environmental-friendly and durable, this bag is designed to meet the needs of busy professionals while upholding Nanshy's ethical standards.