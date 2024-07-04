Nanshy Fan Brush Makeup Brush Black

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Nanshy Fan Makeup Brush is a versatile tool designed for flawless application and blending of powder, foundation, blush, bronzer, and more. Approved by PETA, this brush features antibacterial synthetic bristles that are soft on the skin yet strong in the handle. The metal ferrule is double crimped to the pearl-coated handle for an elegant appearance and extra durability. With no bristle shedding, this brush is designed in the UK, hand-assembled, and extensively tested to ensure optimal performance.

The Nanshy Fan Makeup Brush is a versatile tool designed for flawless application and blending of powder, foundation, blush, bronzer, and more. Approved by PETA, this brush features antibacterial synthetic bristles that are soft on the skin yet strong in the handle. The metal ferrule is double crimped to the pearl-coated handle for an elegant appearance and extra durability. With no bristle shedding, this brush is designed in the UK, hand-assembled, and extensively tested to ensure optimal performance.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.