Nanshy 4-in-1 Marvel Makeup Blending Sponge - Mint Green

The Nanshy 4 in 1 makeup blending sponge is makeup application the Nanshy Way. It is designed to serve you, delight you, and exceed your expectations. This cruelty-free makeup blending sponge is washable, re-usable, latex-free, non-allergenic, and odour-free.