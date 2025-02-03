Nanshy Flawless Foundation Makeup Brush Black

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Flawless Foundation brush from Nanshy is a versatile makeup tool designed to brighten your complexion, create buildable coverage, hide imperfections, and achieve a smooth finish. The densely packed, soft, and firm taklon bristles ensure minimal product absorption and no waste, while the robust, engraved brass ferrule ensures durability. Nanshy offers a range of high-quality, cruelty-free professional makeup brushes designed to enhance your beauty efficiently and effectively. The soft, lush, anti-bacterial bristles are held by robust copper ferrules on ergonomic handles, allowing for easy application of mineral, liquid, and cream makeup. Nanshy's ethical makeup brush collection features cruelty-free brushes made with high-quality materials to enhance your beauty routine. Each brush is designed with minimal product absorption and no waste, ensuring efficient application of liquid, powder, and cream-based makeup. The brushes have densely packed, soft, and firm taklon bristles held by robust, engraved brass ferrules for durability.

The Flawless Foundation brush from Nanshy is a versatile makeup tool designed to brighten your complexion, create buildable coverage, hide imperfections, and achieve a smooth finish. The densely packed, soft, and firm taklon bristles ensure minimal product absorption and no waste, while the robust, engraved brass ferrule ensures durability. Nanshy offers a range of high-quality, cruelty-free professional makeup brushes designed to enhance your beauty efficiently and effectively. The soft, lush, anti-bacterial bristles are held by robust copper ferrules on ergonomic handles, allowing for easy application of mineral, liquid, and cream makeup. Nanshy's ethical makeup brush collection features cruelty-free brushes made with high-quality materials to enhance your beauty routine. Each brush is designed with minimal product absorption and no waste, ensuring efficient application of liquid, powder, and cream-based makeup. The brushes have densely packed, soft, and firm taklon bristles held by robust, engraved brass ferrules for durability.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.