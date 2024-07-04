Ickle Bubba Portable Felt Storge Caddy

Keep all of baby's essential items to have has never been easier with our Portable Felt Storage Caddy.

The portable basket comes with a range of pockets and divided sections to all you to store and organise everything you need, from nappies and cream to muslins and teething toys. Ideal for carrying round the house, so you always have those essentials close-by. It comes flat-packed and is easy to assemble.