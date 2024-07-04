Marketplace.
image 1 of Ickle Bubba Portable Felt Storge Caddy
image 1 of Ickle Bubba Portable Felt Storge Caddyimage 2 of Ickle Bubba Portable Felt Storge Caddy

Ickle Bubba Portable Felt Storge Caddy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Ickle Bubba Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£16.00

£16.00/each

Ickle Bubba Portable Felt Storge Caddy
Keep all of baby's essential items to have has never been easier with our Portable Felt Storage Caddy.The portable basket comes with a range of pockets and divided sections to all you to store and organise everything you need, from nappies and cream to muslins and teething toys. Ideal for carrying round the house, so you always have those essentials close-by. It comes flat-packed and is easy to assemble.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here