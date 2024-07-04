Bunty Claw File

Bunty brand Claw File - Our pets come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and at Bunty we do our utmost to cater to them all. Perfect for dogs and cats, our claw file was also designed with rabbits and other small pets in mind. Ideal for smoothing the edges of clipped nails, our file is also well suited to simply reducing the sharpness of your pet’s more prominent claws, ensuring they don’t accidentally injure themselves or other pets. Curved to suit all paws and claws - Our Claw File is curved to follow the contour of your pets claws, no matter the size. Filing our pets claws can be a stressful experience for them. Introducing a curve to our file ensures you can delicately and precisely follow the natural contours of your pets individual claws, making the experience as fast and stress free as possible. Maintain claw health - Our pets have their own natural methods to file down their claws, but sometimes they need a little help, especially as they get older. Regular claw maintenance ensures your pets claws stay at an ideal length, preventing them from hooking round into paw pads, and preventing accidental injury to themselves or damage to their surroundings. Ergonomic handle - Including a rubberised thumb grip, our file handle is ergonomically designed to ensure grip, comfort and precision. When tending to our pets claws it’s important to be precise, and a good grip is tantamount. Our claw file is easily held without slipping, ensuring a more comfortable experience for both you and your pet. Abrasive surface - An abrasive surface will quickly file your pets claws down to an ideal length. Suitable for use on claws of varying toughness, our claw file is delicate enough to tend to your cats and rabbits, and robust enough to efficiently tend to larger pets like dogs.