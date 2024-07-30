Bunty Dog Tie Out Stake

Measuring at 16” our dog tie out stake is well suited for camping, at home in the garden, or out and about. Featuring a ring connector, our dog tie out stake allows your pet an uninhibited 360 degree range of movement around the anchor point, enabling tangle free roaming. Easily inserted into soil, it makes the perfect anchor point when in the garden or at the park.

The stake is quick and easy to install into any soft terrain. Simply screw into the ground, utilising the handle for both comfort and grip, until the stake spiral is fully submerged. Instantly create an anchor point from which your dog can roam, making it an ideal training and behaviour aid while out in public.

Created from a high-quality steel alloy, our spiral dog tie out stake is perfect for dogs of all shapes and sizes. Wear and tear resistant, our stake is specifically designed with the most enthusiastic dogs in mind.

16” length spiral ground anchor.

Allows your dog the freedom to roam whilst maintaining control.

Ideal for a wide range of outdoor pursuits.

Created from a long-lasting and durable steel alloy.