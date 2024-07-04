Bunty Pin & Bristle Brush

Introducing Bunty’s 2-in-1 dog pin brush & dog bristle brush. Featuring an ergonomic handle with rubber cushion non-slip finger moulding, it offers precision and control during pet care sessions. If you’re looking for a dog grooming brush that can tackle short to long haired coat types, our dog pin brush won’t disappoint.

The dog pin brush enables you to penetrate deep into undercoats to detangle and loosen dead fur, while remaining kind on skin with rounded heads. Complementing this, the brush side is perfect for finishing off the groom; leaving your pet’s coat silky and smooth. Together they help reduce shedding, mats and tangles to leave your pet’s coat looking healthy and cared for.

Combination bristle and pin brush for dogs, cats and other furry friends in need of some grooming maintenance.

Ideally suited for double coated grooming, the bristle side is excellent for finishing a groom, while the pin brush for dogs penetrates undercoats to detangle and loosen dead fur.

Rounded heads on the pin side are kind on skin and promise a comfortable groom.

Well suited to all coat types; whether short, medium or long haired.

Regular use reduces moulting and shedding, and as part of a routine will keep your pet’s coat looking smooth and healthy.

An ergonomic handle features finger moulding, offering precision and control during grooming sessions.

Dimensions: L 20cm x W 6cm