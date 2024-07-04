Bunty Massage Bath Brush

Ideal for most furry friends, Bunty’s cat, horse and dog bath brush is made from soft, skin kind 100% rubber and features purpose designed teeth that offer a deep cleansing action. Rubber nodes on the tip of each tooth delicately and effectively remove dirt buildup while massaging your pet’s muscles, cleaning their coat and promoting circulation.

Whether specifically dog grooming or pet grooming in general, Bunty’s shampoo brush for dogs builds up a satisfying and cleansing lather. The rubber teeth can penetrate deep into all coat types and tackle loose hair, mats and tangles.

100% rubber cat, horse and dog washing brush that’s kind on skin.

Purpose designed rubber teeth penetrate all coat types to tackle dirt buildup, mats and tangles.

Small nodes on the tip of each tooth help relieve tangles and promote healthy circulation in your pet’s muscles.

An ergonomic curved hand grip sits comfortably in the palm of your hand, offering comfortable control during bath time grooming.

Easy to clean; simply rinse with warm water after use.

Regular use as part of a grooming routine reduces moulting and shedding, keeping your pet’s coat looking healthy and cared for.

Dimensions: L 12cm x W 6cm