Mizzie the Kangaroo Jack-in-the-Box

Musical hop out Mizzie is a classic and fun, developmental toy with so many learning benefits! Also known as a ‘Jack in the box’.

Learn to turn the level. Listen to the music and wait. Learn about timing when smiling soft toy Mizzie The Kangaroo hops out and charms you, to the music ‘Pop Goes the Weasel’

Musical hop out Mizzie Boost baby’s cognitive skills:

-Increase fine motor skills

-Teach children cause and effect

-Encourage curiosity and discovery

-Discover sensory play and spatial relationship

-Enrich the love of music from a young age