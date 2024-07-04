Marketplace.
Mizzie the Kangaroo Jack-in-the-Box

Mizzie the Kangaroo Jack-in-the-Box

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Westchester Enterprises Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£24.99

£24.99/each

Mizzie the Kangaroo Jack-in-the-Box
Musical hop out Mizzie is a classic and fun, developmental toy with so many learning benefits! Also known as a ‘Jack in the box’.Learn to turn the level. Listen to the music and wait. Learn about timing when smiling soft toy Mizzie The Kangaroo hops out and charms you, to the music ‘Pop Goes the Weasel’Musical hop out Mizzie Boost baby’s cognitive skills:-Increase fine motor skills-Teach children cause and effect-Encourage curiosity and discovery-Discover sensory play and spatial relationship-Enrich the love of music from a young age

View all Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here