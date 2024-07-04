Elvie Curve Manual Silicone Breast Pump

Elvie Curve is a wearable, silicone breast pump that uses natural suction to enable comfortable, hands-free expression. Use Elvie Curve to gently express milk whenever your breasts feel full or when you let-down while you're feeding or pumping on your other breast. Fitting to the curve of your breast and worn in-bra, you can express milk with next to no effort while leaving your hands and body free to move. Small, compact, and worn inside your bra, Elvie Curve is ideal for managing your milk supply during day-to-day life and while traveling. Free of fiddly parts, Elvie Curve is easy to use - simply press the silicone pouch to create natural suction and express up to 4 oz of milk each time.