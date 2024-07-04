Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump

The Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump is an ultra-quiet, wearable electric breast pump designed to discreetly slip inside your bra. Controlled through an app on your phone for a seamless experience, you can confidently collect breast milk where other pumpers dare not go. Elvie Pump is wire-free, hands-free and hassle-free. Like pumping should be. Wearable Small, lightweight, and hands-free, Elvie Pump tucks discreetly into your bra. Feel confident pumping hands-free anywhere—from the boardroom to baby’s room. Ultra quiet Quiet by design, Elvie Pump uses patented breast pump technology that lets you focus on other things while you pump. Hassle-free No cords, no tubes, no wasted time—Elvie Pump has just five parts to clean and is easy to assemble. Getting started couldn’t be easier with in-app onboarding that guides you step-by-step. Smart Use the app to control the pump, see real-time milk volume, and track pump history without ever reaching into your bra. Personalize your pump by choosing your default intensity settings and controlling the lights. Responsive Elvie Pump automatically switches from Stimulation into Expression mode when it detects let-down and will pause when the bottle is full. One less thing to think about. So quiet it's worth shouting about Quiet Mark approval means sounds are kept to a minimum and you're not disturbed by excess noise. Handy if you don't want to disturb the kids. Key Features: Personalize your pumping preferences by saving your default intensity settings Control the brightness of the lights on your Hub (brighten for night pumping or dim for discretion) Advanced technology allows you to improve and upgrade your pump’s firmware on the device remotely through the app Use the Insights feature of the app to learn more about your pumping behaviour Used as a single or double pump, and track which breast you are pumping from with the Side Selector function 2 modes and 14 intensity settings (7 per mode) Portable, cordless all-in-one design Dishwasher safe washable parts 150 ml / 5 oz BPA-free and fridge/freezer safe bottles Includes two Breast Shield sizes (24 mm, 28 mm) in the box for the best fit Closed system for hygiene What’s in the box? 2 Electric Breast Pump 4 Bottles (150ml) 4 Storage Lids 2 Breast Shield (24mm) 2 Breast Shield (28mm) 4 Valves 4 Spouts 4 Seals 4 Bra Adjusters 2 USB Charging Cable 2 Carry Bag Good to know: The Pump with Elvie app is available on all phones that support Bluetooth Low Energy (excluding Huawei). iPhones must be iPhone 5s and later and have iOS10 or above. Android phones must have version 6 or later. Elvie Pump takes approximately two hours to reach full charge and the charge lasts for about two and a half hours, although this will vary depending on the intensity setting. Comes with a 2-year warranty on the Hub (pump mechanism) and 90-day warranty on washable components. For complete warranty information, please contact Elvie via there website. Need some help? Elvie has a great customer service line that can help you with any issues you may have. Should you have any questions please contact them on 0333 234 3436 (Mon-Fri 8am until Midnight, Sat-Sun, 10am-6pm)