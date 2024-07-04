Undercoat Rake For Dogs Bunty

The Bunty Undercoat Rake is ideal for most of our furry friends, including dogs, cats and other indoor animals.

Ergonomic hand grip with non-slip finger moulds for extra brush control.

Double layer rake to maximise efficiency and to reduce shedding by upto 90%.

Rounded stainless steel teeth that are gentle to your pets skin.

Regular use reduces moulting and shedding hair and keeps your pets coat looking healthly.