Bunty Grooming Comb

The Bunty Grooming Comb is ideal for most of our furry friends, including dogs, cats, rabbits etc.

Ergonomic, rubberised hand grip that sits comfortable in your hand to give control while combing.

Two levels of comb spacing to suit different hair type.

Rounded stainless steel comb ends to protect your pets skin.

Regular use reduces moulting and shedding hair and keeps your pets coat looking healthly.