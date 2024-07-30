LED UV Torch Urine Detector
Sold and sent by Bunty Pet Products Ltd
Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
- Marketplace orders over £50*
- Delivery SaverAnytime plan customers
£6.99
£6.99/each
Pet Urine Detector
Ever gone on a cleaning rampage in the hope of ridding your home of unwanted pet smells? Often, these smells remain because you just can’t see where you’re supposed to clean. After all, how are you supposed to know where your cat or dog has peed unless you monitor them 24/7? Luckily, this Bunty pet urine detector utilises nine powerful ultra-violet LEDs to produce light with a 395nm wavelength so you can scan your house from top-to-bottom and clean appropriately. This UV torch is also capable of picking up many other stains that are invisible to the naked eye, and only requires 3x AAA batteries to function.
|Type of Pet
|Dog
|Material
|Metal
|Powered
|Yes
|Power Source
|Battery
|Type of Product
|UVB Lights
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE when you spend over £50 on eligible Marketplace products
- Included for Delivery Saver Anytime plan customers
- £3 for orders under £50
- £5.5 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 7am
£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review