Dog Grooming Comb For Dematting Bunty

Bunty presents the ultimate dog comb for dematting our furry friends, though it isn’t just limited to dogs; it’s an ideal fluffy cat and pet comb too. If you’re looking for a dog comb that can tackle even the thickest coats, our dematting comb will leave your pets looking silky and leave them feeling lighter and more comfortable.

If you’re looking to find the ultimate dematting tool for dogs, our dog comb has you covered. Featuring two sides, the 12 tooth side is a perfect dog dematting comb for heavily matted fur, while the 23 tooth side is an excellent dog grooming comb for running through fur with less resistance to achieve a flawless finish.

Ideal for dogs, cats and all manner of furry friends.

An ergonomic grip on our dog grooming comb ensures comfort and control.

Two sides allow you to tackle dematting and grooming with a single comb.

Dull rounded edges on each tooth minimise the risk to your pet’s skin.

Use regularly to reduce moulting and shedding, keeping your pet comfortable and their coat shiny and healthy.

Dimensions: L 18cm x W 8.5cm