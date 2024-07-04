Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump

The Elvie Single Electric Breast Pump is an ultra-quiet, wearable electric breast pump designed to discreetly slip inside your bra. Controlled through an app on your phone for a seamless experience, you can confidently collect breast milk where other pumpers dare not go.

Elvie Pump is wire-free, hands-free and hassle-free. Like pumping should be.

Wearable

Small, lightweight, and hands-free, Elvie Pump tucks discreetly into your bra. Feel confident pumping hands-free anywhere—from the boardroom to baby’s room.

Ultra quiet

Quiet by design, Elvie Pump uses patented breast pump technology that lets you focus on other things while you pump.

Hassle-free

No cords, no tubes, no wasted time—Elvie Pump has just five parts to clean and is easy to assemble. Getting started couldn’t be easier with in-app onboarding that guides you step-by-step.

Smart

Use the app to control the pump, see real-time milk volume, and track pump history without ever reaching into your bra. Personalize your pump by choosing your default intensity settings and controlling the lights.

Responsive

Elvie Pump automatically switches from Stimulation into Expression mode when it detects let-down and will pause when the bottle is full. One less thing to think about.

So quiet it's worth shouting about

Quiet Mark approval means sounds are kept to a minimum and you're not disturbed by excess noise. Handy if you don't want to disturb the kids.