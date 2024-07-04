Mizzie The Kangaroo Teether

mini Mizzie Teething toy is made from 100% natural rubber and is safe for your little one to chew on, soothing those sore little gums, naturally! A mini 'on-the-go' version of Australia's original Natural Teething Toy® - Mizzie The Kangaroo, mini Mizzie is sure to ease baby's little sore gums with her soft rubbery texture, naturally. Perfect for sensory development, mini Mizzie develops the senses of SIGHT, TOUCH, and SMELL - this little teether has NO HOLE and NO SQUEAK. mini Mizzie is perfect for travelling, for the pram, the car, or as your go-to at home too.