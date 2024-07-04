Lottie Dolls Story Time Doll With Striped Shirt Outfit & Pink Glasses, 18cm Tall

Story Time Lottie Doll enjoys sitting by the sofa with her favourite book. She comes dressed in a comfy striped outfit complete with pink bows and navy shoes. Lottie Doll is ready for all sorts of adventures as she comes prepared with her red books and pink reading glasses. Reading is one of Lottie’s favourite activities. She enjoys reading to others, especially when it’s an exciting bedtime story. What story is Lottie Doll going to read next? Lottie Dolls are fantastic for inspiring kids to indulge in imaginative play with dolls that look just like them. Lottie Doll comes presented in a beautiful bright coloured box with a handle for extra ease. No need to wrap up, and the ideal gift for the special girls and boys in your life.