Bigjigs Toys Wooden Shape Sorter, Includes 9 Play Pieces

Tots will be captivated with our 100% FSC® Wooden Shape Sorter. Slot the wooden shapes through the correct slot on the top of the shape sorter and watch them drop into the middle. Our wooden shape sorter helps little ones to develop their dexterity and coordination skills through play. The soft colour palette makes this wooden baby toy suitable for both girls and boys.

Made from FSC® Certified materials (FSC® C147826), this shape sorter has been made in the most ethical way possible. Conforms to current European safety standards.