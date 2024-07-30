Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Cube, With Shape Sorter & Bead Maze
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Cube, With Shape Sorter & Bead Mazeimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Cube, With Shape Sorter & Bead Mazeimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Cube, With Shape Sorter & Bead Mazeimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Cube, With Shape Sorter & Bead Mazeimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Cube, With Shape Sorter & Bead Maze

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Cube, With Shape Sorter & Bead Maze

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£64.99

£64.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Cube, With Shape Sorter & Bead Maze
Tots will be entertained for hours with our 100% FSC® Wooden Activity Cube.Each of the four sides are packed full of different activities to help youngsters learn through educational play. Activities include: a shape sorter, a bead coaster, wooden cogs and much more. The soft colour palette makes this wooden baby toy suitable for both girls and boys.The wooden activity cube is perfect for developing toddlers’ social, communication and numeracy skills as they twist, spin, and count. Made from FSC® Certified materials (FSC® C147826), this wooden toy has been made in the most ethical way possible. The quality of the wood also means the activity cube is built to last and will be around for many years to come!

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here