Bigjigs Toys Wooden Activity Cube, With Shape Sorter & Bead Maze

Tots will be entertained for hours with our 100% FSC® Wooden Activity Cube. Each of the four sides are packed full of different activities to help youngsters learn through educational play. Activities include: a shape sorter, a bead coaster, wooden cogs and much more. The soft colour palette makes this wooden baby toy suitable for both girls and boys. The wooden activity cube is perfect for developing toddlers’ social, communication and numeracy skills as they twist, spin, and count. Made from FSC® Certified materials (FSC® C147826), this wooden toy has been made in the most ethical way possible. The quality of the wood also means the activity cube is built to last and will be around for many years to come!