Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rabbit Stacking Rings

The bright and beautiful FSC Certified Stacking Rings Toy is bound to get little minds raring to go! The cute rabbit design and soft colour palette is a great way for kids to develop their dexterity skills and colour knowledge.The bunny has its own felt ears and tail, which is great for little fingers to touch and learn about different textures. Little ones can stack the vibrant rings from biggest to smallest! The bendy stacking pole makes it a breeze for small hands to slide the rings on and off.This wooden stacking ring is made from 100% FSC Certified materials (FSC C147826), meaning the wood has been collected in the most sustainable way possible.