Bigjigs Toys Wooden Chilled Groceries, 11 Play Pieces, Pretend Play, Role Play Accessories

Little ones can stock up their Bigjigs Toys Village Shop or Play Kitchen cupboards with this colourful variety of wooden play food. Set includes a range of wooden food toys including apple juice, jam, butter, cheese, pesto, ketchup, lemon juice and more!

Play food helps encourage imaginative role play sessions and develop kids’ dexterity and coordination as they play with the different foods. Bigjigs Toys wooden play food is ideal to help your little one to learn about the importance of a healthy and balanced diet, where our food comes from and how we prepare our meals.

Our Chilled Groceries are just like the real things! Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.