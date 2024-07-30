Bigjigs Toys Wooden Woodland Animals - 8 Piece Animal Stacking & Balancing Toy

Help little ones to develop their dexterity and hand/eye coordination by stacking and balancing these friendly wooden animals. This adorable wooden toy is made from 100% FSC® Certified materials, FSC® C147826. This means that the wood has been ethically harvested and has come from FSC® Certified forests.

The wooden animals included in this set are a rabbit, bear, fox, mouse, deer, hedgehog, badger and squirrel. A great Montessori toy, there are no rules for playing; for instance, the animals can be stacked to make a stacking toy or are ideal for fun open-ended play sessions.

They're also a fun way for little ones to learn about different woodland creatures and reenact the animals' movements and sounds. Conforms to current European safety stands. Made from high-quality FSC® Certified materials. Non-toxic paints and lacquers. Suitable for tots aged 12 months +