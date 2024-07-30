Bigjigs Toys Wooden Cake Stand With 9 Cakes, Pretend Play, Role Play Set

Little ones can put their hosting skills to the test with the Bigjigs Toys wooden play food Cake Stand with 9 cakes. With this realistic toy food set, young hosts can host an afternoon tea and serve up some mouth-watering treats on this decorative cake stand.

The cake stand comprises two tiers, each crammed with tea time treats! This wooden food toy features a doughnut, macarons, a Battenberg slice, a cupcake, a Victoria Sponge slice and more.

A great addition to any wooden play kitchen. Encourages creative and imaginative role-play. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.