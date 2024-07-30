Bigjigs Toys Wooden Forest Stacking Toy, Poles With Elastic String

Stack, build and play! Our delightful FSC® Woodland stacking toy is crafted from sustainably sourced wood from FSC® Certified forests and features two adorable rabbit and fox woodland creatures as well as a stackable pine tree.

Each of the stacking poles is secured by sturdy elastic string so they can fall down and stand back up again. Stack and assemble the rabbit and fox on the outer poles and build the tree on the middle pole.

Little hands can assemble a variety of shapes and objects while learning all about different sizes with this cute wooden stacking toy. Ideal for developing creativity and dexterity. Made from FSC® Certified premium-quality, sustainable wood and coloured with non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards.