Bigjigs Toys Woodland Chunky Puzzle

Slot the five adorable FSC® Certified woodland animals into the puzzle base with this delightful Jigsaw Puzzle. Where does the hedgehog go? Has the squirrel got a tail? Each wooden puzzle piece is smooth and chunky to make it easier for little hands to lift, grasp, examine and replace.

This lovely wooden puzzle helps tots to develop their dexterity, matching skills and concentration as they work out where each woodland creature goes. The puzzle’s travel-friendly dimensions of 10cm x 18.5.cm mean it can be taken anywhere. The wooden tray can be used as a puzzle base and enables safe storage of all puzzle pieces.

Made from high quality, 100% FSC® Certified materials with ethically harvested wood from FSC® Certified forests. Coated in non-toxic, child-friendly paint and conforms to current European safety standards.