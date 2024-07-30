Marketplace.
image 1 of Didicar Diditrike, Early Stage Ride On Trike, Pedal Free - Crocodile
image 1 of Didicar Diditrike, Early Stage Ride On Trike, Pedal Free - Crocodileimage 2 of Didicar Diditrike, Early Stage Ride On Trike, Pedal Free - Crocodileimage 3 of Didicar Diditrike, Early Stage Ride On Trike, Pedal Free - Crocodileimage 4 of Didicar Diditrike, Early Stage Ride On Trike, Pedal Free - Crocodileimage 5 of Didicar Diditrike, Early Stage Ride On Trike, Pedal Free - Crocodile

Didicar Diditrike, Early Stage Ride On Trike, Pedal Free - Crocodile

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£45.99

£45.99/each

Didicar Diditrike, Early Stage Ride On Trike, Pedal Free - Crocodile
The Diditrike baby and toddler trike from Didicar is a unique, early year's ride on toy. Ideal for encouraging young children to explore their gross motor skills. It has been intricately designed to provide ultimate support and stability as little ones improve their mobility. With smooth wheels and an easy to manoeuvre handle bar, this ride on toy glides along for seamless play.The baby trike's freewheeling design allows for some serious whizzing around providing exercise whilst developing spatial awareness, speed awareness, balance and gross motor skills. Its quirky, cute design makes for engaging play. The Diditrike is lightweight, durable and features no pedals or batteries. It is suitable for use indoors and outdoors on any smooth, flat surface.Features a soft handle bar and hard seat. There are four funky designs including available a Crocodile, Ladybird, Zebra and a Giraffe. Suitable for riders up to 20KG. Age 12+ months. Seat height 24cm. Height: 39cm, Width: 23cm, Length: 53cm.

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here