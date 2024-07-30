Bigjigs Toys Wooden Veterinary Set, Includes A Carry Case And 12 Play Pieces

This handy Kids Vet Set has everything young veterinarians need to nurse sick teddies or poorly animals back to health. Presented in a lovely light purple vet’s case, this vet toy comes packed with all the essentials.

Using the stethoscope, children can listen to their pet’s heart, check their temperature with the thermometer and even take a look in their ears with the otoscope! Perfect for encouraging role-play and developing social skills & empathy towards others.

This extensive pretend play set comes completely plastic-free in an easy to store carry bag! The wooden toy pieces are made from high quality, sustainably sourced wood and coated in child-friendly paint. Conforms to current European safety standards.