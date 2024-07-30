Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Veterinary Set, Includes A Carry Case And 12 Play Pieces
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Veterinary Set, Includes A Carry Case And 12 Play Piecesimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Veterinary Set, Includes A Carry Case And 12 Play Piecesimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Veterinary Set, Includes A Carry Case And 12 Play Piecesimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Veterinary Set, Includes A Carry Case And 12 Play Piecesimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Veterinary Set, Includes A Carry Case And 12 Play Pieces

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Veterinary Set, Includes A Carry Case And 12 Play Pieces

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£26.99

£26.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Veterinary Set, Includes A Carry Case And 12 Play Pieces
This handy Kids Vet Set has everything young veterinarians need to nurse sick teddies or poorly animals back to health. Presented in a lovely light purple vet’s case, this vet toy comes packed with all the essentials.Using the stethoscope, children can listen to their pet’s heart, check their temperature with the thermometer and even take a look in their ears with the otoscope! Perfect for encouraging role-play and developing social skills & empathy towards others.This extensive pretend play set comes completely plastic-free in an easy to store carry bag! The wooden toy pieces are made from high quality, sustainably sourced wood and coated in child-friendly paint. Conforms to current European safety standards.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here