Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rolling Activity Centre, 4 Sided Activity Toy
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rolling Activity Centre, 4 Sided Activity Toyimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rolling Activity Centre, 4 Sided Activity Toyimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rolling Activity Centre, 4 Sided Activity Toyimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rolling Activity Centre, 4 Sided Activity Toyimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rolling Activity Centre, 4 Sided Activity Toy

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rolling Activity Centre, 4 Sided Activity Toy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£30.99

£30.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rolling Activity Centre, 4 Sided Activity Toy
Little ones will be captivated by our FSC 100% Rolling Activity Sorter. There are four sides packed with activities including a wooden shape sorter, wooden flip book, wooden cogs and more. Its rolling nature makes it a fun task for toddlers to push along the ground as they toddle along.Little fingers can touch, pull, twist, turn, and flip all the different wooden elements on the four sides of the activity roller. This helps them to develop their dexterity and fine motor skills as they explore each side. At the top is a shape sorter where busy hands need to slot the wooden shapes through the correct slot. The activity sorter also opens up for easy access to the wooden shapes, too.Made from FSC® Certified materials (FSC® C147826), this shape sorter has been made in the most ethical way possible. The quality of the wood also means it has many years of play in it. Conform to current European safety standards.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here