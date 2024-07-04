Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rolling Activity Centre, 4 Sided Activity Toy

Little ones will be captivated by our FSC 100% Rolling Activity Sorter. There are four sides packed with activities including a wooden shape sorter, wooden flip book, wooden cogs and more. Its rolling nature makes it a fun task for toddlers to push along the ground as they toddle along. Little fingers can touch, pull, twist, turn, and flip all the different wooden elements on the four sides of the activity roller. This helps them to develop their dexterity and fine motor skills as they explore each side. At the top is a shape sorter where busy hands need to slot the wooden shapes through the correct slot. The activity sorter also opens up for easy access to the wooden shapes, too. Made from FSC® Certified materials (FSC® C147826), this shape sorter has been made in the most ethical way possible. The quality of the wood also means it has many years of play in it. Conform to current European safety standards.