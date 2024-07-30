Bigjigs Toys Wooden Toy Vacuum Cleaner - With 6 Magnetic Wooden Pieces

Our Upright Toy Vacuum Cleaner is just like Mum and Dad’s! The vacuum sweeps across the floor, picking up the colourful magnetic pieces along its way, just like a real-life hoover! The bright colours help make pretend cleaning fun and give kids a sense of responsibility.

This toy hoover helps children to develop a greater understanding of everyday tasks and appliance safety. It also encourages creative and imaginative play, particularly parent/child interactive play sessions.

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.