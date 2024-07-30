Bigjigs Toys Wooden Hammer Bench

Tots can learn about colour as they tap the wooden pegs through the holes with the Bigjigs Toys Wooden Hammer Bench. Then, turn the whole thing over and start again! Ideal for developing hand-eye coordination and problem-solving skills.

This Wooden Hammer Bench is supplied with a sturdy hammer and features gently curved edges. Little ones can start to use the wooden hammer slowly and get faster as they gain confidence.

Made from FSC® Certified wood (FSC® C147826), this wooden toy has been made in the most ethical way possible. Conforms to current European safety standards is coated in non-toxic, child-friendly paints.