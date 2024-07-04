Marketplace.
Bigjigs Toys Woodland Cube Puzzle

Bigjigs Toys Woodland Cube Puzzle
Place the six wooden cube puzzle pieces together to make a woodland animal image with this fun FSC® Certified Woodland Cube Puzzle. Turn each cube around to find the correct block that makes up the puzzle, or mix them up for fun! Each chunky wooden puzzle piece is generously sized to make it easier for little hands to lift, grasp, examine and replace.Our woodland animal cube puzzle helps kids to develop dexterity, matching skills and concentration. Compact dimensions ensure that this puzzle is a useful playmate both at home and when travelling. The handy wooden tray can be used as a puzzle base (great for travelling) and enables safe storage of all puzzle pieces.Made from high quality, 100% FSC® Certified materials, meaning the solid wood has been ethically harvested from FSC® Certified forests. Coated in non-toxic, child-friendly paint and conforms to current European safety standards.

