Lottie Dolls Snow Queen Doll, 18cm Tall

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options when ordering Marketplace products that are big or heavy.

Lottie Doll Snow Queen is thrilled to receive a party invitation to the Masked Ball. Inspired by one of the favourite stories, Lottie decides to dress as a Snow Queen. This Lottie Doll playset includes a magnificent ice blue and frosty white gown, a furry wrap, a pair of blue ballet flats, an evening bag and a silver sparkly mask. All Lottie Dolls come presented in a beautifully designed, colourful box, complete with a handle for easy transport. Lottie Dolls are 7 inches (18cm) tall, making them the perfect size for little hands and the ideal companion toy for a boy or girl.

Lottie Doll Snow Queen is thrilled to receive a party invitation to the Masked Ball. Inspired by one of the favourite stories, Lottie decides to dress as a Snow Queen. This Lottie Doll playset includes a magnificent ice blue and frosty white gown, a furry wrap, a pair of blue ballet flats, an evening bag and a silver sparkly mask. All Lottie Dolls come presented in a beautifully designed, colourful box, complete with a handle for easy transport. Lottie Dolls are 7 inches (18cm) tall, making them the perfect size for little hands and the ideal companion toy for a boy or girl.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.