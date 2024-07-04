Marketplace.
Bigjigs Rail Wooden High Level Expansion Set - 27 Pieces

Expand your wooden train set with our fantastic High Level Track Expansion Pack! With fun hairpin bends and a gentle cruise back down to Earth, what's not love about this wooden train accessory? This awesome 27 piece set includes 10 ascending and descending track risers, 15 pieces of curved and straight wooden track and 2 ramps.With the help of a network of girders, climb your wooden train to the top of the world and then gently roll back down the track! The pieces of curved wooden track help create thrilling twists and turns, as do the ascenders and descenders. Train play encourages creative and narrative thinking, develops gross and fine motor skills and encourages problem solving.This sturdy wooden train set accessory encourages kids to use their imagination and to develop dexterity and coordination skills. Made from high-quality, responsibly sourced materials. Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail. Conforms to current European safety standards.

