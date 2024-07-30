Marketplace.
image 1 of Green Toys Toy Car Carrier, With 2 Working Ramps And 3 Mini Cars
image 1 of Green Toys Toy Car Carrier, With 2 Working Ramps And 3 Mini Carsimage 2 of Green Toys Toy Car Carrier, With 2 Working Ramps And 3 Mini Carsimage 3 of Green Toys Toy Car Carrier, With 2 Working Ramps And 3 Mini Carsimage 4 of Green Toys Toy Car Carrier, With 2 Working Ramps And 3 Mini Carsimage 5 of Green Toys Toy Car Carrier, With 2 Working Ramps And 3 Mini Cars

Green Toys Toy Car Carrier, With 2 Working Ramps And 3 Mini Cars

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£28.99

£28.99/each

Green Toys Toy Car Carrier, With 2 Working Ramps And 3 Mini Cars
The double-decker Green Toys Car Carrier has two working ramps and space for three Mini Cars. Its smooth, durable construction can endure enthusiastic play sessions with car-mad kids. The car loader truck toy has zero metal axels or small parts so is safe for tots to play with. Encourages motor skill development and imaginative play. The 5 piece set includes cab with detachable trailer and 3 brightly coloured Mini Cars. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor play. Made in the USA from 100% recycled milk jugs, this toy is safe and non-toxic, containing zero BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings.

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here