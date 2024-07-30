Bigjigs Toys Wooden Crazy Golf Set, Outdoor Game Playset For Kids

There are plenty of unusual obstacles in this Crazy Golf Set and little ones will love gripping the perfectly sized wooden clubs and improving their skill. Ideal for active play sessions between friends and family, keep a note of everyones score on the included score sheets!

Made from high quality wood and carefully designed for little hands, this Crazy Golf Set is ideal for independent and group play. A great way to improve dexterity and hand/eye coordination. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Age 3+ years. Height: 36cm, Width: 36cm, Depth: 9cm.