Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Crazy Golf Set, Outdoor Game Playset For Kids
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Crazy Golf Set, Outdoor Game Playset For Kidsimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Crazy Golf Set, Outdoor Game Playset For Kidsimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Crazy Golf Set, Outdoor Game Playset For Kidsimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Crazy Golf Set, Outdoor Game Playset For Kidsimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Crazy Golf Set, Outdoor Game Playset For Kids

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Crazy Golf Set, Outdoor Game Playset For Kids

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£47.99

£47.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Crazy Golf Set, Outdoor Game Playset For Kids
There are plenty of unusual obstacles in this Crazy Golf Set and little ones will love gripping the perfectly sized wooden clubs and improving their skill. Ideal for active play sessions between friends and family, keep a note of everyones score on the included score sheets!Made from high quality wood and carefully designed for little hands, this Crazy Golf Set is ideal for independent and group play. A great way to improve dexterity and hand/eye coordination. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Age 3+ years. Height: 36cm, Width: 36cm, Depth: 9cm.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here