Bigjigs Toys Wooden Mini Farm Playset, Includes Mr & Mrs Farmers And 6 Animals

"Old MacDonald had a farm, E-I-E-I-O!" Our Mini Farm Toys Playset is packed full of colourful wooden animals and farm figures. Open up the playset to reveal Mr and Mrs Farmer, a duck in a pond, a horse, a sheep, a cow, a chicken, a pig, carrots, fences and trees.

The string handle and secure clasp ensure that this wooden farm set is always ready to travel with your child and all of the play pieces can be stored safely inside. Encourages creative thinking and imaginative role play.

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Consists of 16 play pieces. 3 years +.