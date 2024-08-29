Bigjigs Toys Wooden Shop Till With Scanner, Complete With Cash, Card, Till Roll & More

The Bigjigs Toys Toy Till is a great addition to any Pretend Play Shop. Keen sales assistants can scan the items using the scanner, offer different payment methods including credit card and cash, and even create a receipt for their customer!

This wooden till toy is a great way to introduce little ones to numbers and mathematics, developing thinking, counting, addition, subtraction and reasoning skills.

Toy tills encourage creative and imaginative role-play. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Consists of 30 play pieces.