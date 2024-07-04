Bigjigs Toys Wooden Rainbow Stacking Arches - 7 Pieces

Stack, build and play with our versatile FSC® Certified Rainbow Stacking Toy. With no guidelines or rules of how to play with this stacking toy, it’s ideal for encouraging open-ended play.

With these colourful stacking arches, little hands can assemble a variety of shapes and objects while learning all about different sizes, textures and colours. Helps to develop kids’ creativity and dexterity.

Made from solid wood that’s been ethically sourced from FSC® Certified forests. Coated in non-toxic, child-friendly paints. Once playtime is over, this stacking toy makes a fun decoration for your little one's bedroom or nursery. Conforms to current ASTM F963 & European safety standards.