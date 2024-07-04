Lottie Dolls Forest Friend Doll, 18cm Tall

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Lottie Doll is excited to learn about all the magical forest fairies that live deep in the woods and forests. Lottie wants to know if she will find a secret fairy door on a tree or whether the forest fairies might sprinkle fairy dust. This Forest Friend Lottie Doll playset includes a green and lilac fairy-inspired costume, a cute bow hairband and gold ballet flats. All Lottie Dolls come presented in a beautifully designed, colourful box, complete with a handle for easy transport. Lottie Dolls are 7 inches (18cm) tall, making them the perfect size for little hands and the ideal companion toy for a boy or girl.

