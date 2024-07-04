Bigjigs Toys Wooden Pull Along Activity Train

All aboard the FSC® Certified Activity Pull Along Train! Our beautiful and bright wooden pull along toy train is packed full of exciting activities to keep your little ones entertained for hours. This vibrant pull along toy train features one train engine, two carriages, and three animal passengers that can be pulled across both hard and soft surfaces. Our FSC® wooden pull along train is also extremely versatile and doubles up as a stacking toy and a fun puzzle. Crafted from premium quality FSC® Certified materials (FSC® C147826), the wood has been harvested from ethically managed forests. The smooth wooden train pieces are nice and chunky, so are ideal for little hands. The high-quality wood ensures that this activity toy train will last for many years to come.