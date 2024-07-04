Didicar Diditrike, Early Stage Ride On Trike, Pedal Free - Zebra

The Diditrike baby and toddler trike from Didicar is a unique, early year's ride on toy. Ideal for encouraging young children to explore their gross motor skills. It has been intricately designed to provide ultimate support and stability as little ones improve their mobility. With smooth wheels and an easy to manoeuvre handle bar, this ride on toy glides along for seamless play.

The baby trike's freewheeling design allows for some serious whizzing around providing exercise whilst developing spatial awareness, speed awareness, balance and gross motor skills. Its quirky, cute design makes for engaging play. The Diditrike is lightweight, durable and features no pedals or batteries. It is suitable for use indoors and outdoors on any smooth, flat surface.

Features a soft handle bar and hard seat. There are four funky designs including available a Crocodile, Ladybird, Zebra and a Giraffe. Suitable for riders up to 20KG. Age 12+ months. Seat height 24cm. Height: 39cm, Width: 23cm, Length: 53cm.