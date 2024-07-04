Bigjigs Toys Drum Of 50 Wooden Blocks, Wooden Toys, Sensory Blocks

Little hands can explore a variety of patterns, colours and shapes with our FSC Certified Drum of 50 Wooden Bricks. Choose from squares, triangles, cylinders, curves and more - the play possibilities are endless, making this a fantastic Montessori toy.

The different shapes and colours of the wooden bricks inspire little ones to play their own way. Wooden bricks toys help to improve hand/eye coordination, concentration and dexterity as busy little hands build, stack and roll the shapes.

Crafted from 100% FSC Certified materials that have been sustainably harvested from FSC forests. Conforms to current European standards. Non-toxic paints and lacquers. Suitable for 12 months +