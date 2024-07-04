Bigjigs Toys Wooden Marble Run Playset, Marble Toys, Includes 53 Play Pieces

Little builders can construct an impressive colourful Wooden Marble Run with this fun wooden toy! Place your marbles at the top and watch in delight as they roll down to the bottom!

With 53 play pieces to choose from, there are endless possibilities for our marble run toy! The multicoloured printed blocks allow small hands to create funky designs. A fantastic way to encourage dexterity, hand-eye coordination and creativity.

Perfect for creative play sessions. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials and coated in non-toxic paints and lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards. Consists of 53 play pieces.