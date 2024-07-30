Tidlo Wooden Country Play Kitchen - Blue, Packed With Lifelike Features

Inspire aspiring young chefs to cook up a storm with the delightful Country Play Kitchen from Tidlo. This lifelike wooden play kitchen features an oven and hob with clicking dials, a storage cupboard, a Belfast sink, utensil shelves and a clock with moveable hands, to ensure dinner is served on time!

The Tidlo play kitchen also features three kitchen utensils that can be slotted away in the shelf above the hob, a plastic bowl in the sink, salt & pepper and washing up liquid, making the kitchen feel more like home for any aspiring chef. The pretend play kitchen has been designed with a taller work surface to ensure many years of play and comes with handy side carry handles.

A great way to teach children about kitchen safety, as well as healthy eating, especially when combined with the Tidlo Play Food (sold separately). Available in Pink or Blue. Encourages creative and imaginative play. Develops hand/eye coordination and dexterity. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.