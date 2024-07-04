Green Toys Yellow Seaplane, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

The Green Toys Seaplane is ready for an exciting adventure in the sky or out at sea. This sustainable yellow and green water toy features a spinning propeller and chunky oversized pontoons perfect for coasting into any port.

Specially designed to float when taken into the bath or pool, young captains can easily navigate from water to air and back again.

Made in the USA from 100% recycled milk jugs, this seaplane is safe and non-toxic, containing zero BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings.